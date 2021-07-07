checkAd

NORBIT – Transactions by Primary Insider

Trondheim, 7 July 2021: Bente Avnung Landsnes, deputy chair and primary insider of NORBIT ASA has on 7 July 2021 purchased 10,000 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 19.49545 per share.

Following the transaction, Landsnes owns 60 473 shares representing 0.106 per cent of the outstanding shares in NORBIT.

Please see the attached notification for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NORBIT in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

For further queries, please contact:

 Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

 NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. The company has manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway, and 15 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment





