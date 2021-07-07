checkAd

The Chefs’ Warehouse to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 28, 2021

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) today announced that the Company intends to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 25, 2021 before the opening of the stock market on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 to review those results.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website for 30 days.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor and manufacturer of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415





