Naturally Splendid Announces $2,500,000 Private Placement
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the terms of a private placement for up to $2.5 million comprising of up to 50,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering").
Naturally Splendid CEO Craig Goodwin states "This raise allows us to continue on our path to develop, manufacture and distribute a wide range of plant-based entrees in partnership with Australia's largest plant-based manufacture. In particular, we will expand the manufacturing capabilities of our existing Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified facility increasing the manufacturing capacity approximately ten (10) times from one (1) ton of finished product a day, to ten (10) tons of finished product per day. The facility will be capable of manufacturing a wide range of plant-based alternatives for beef, chicken, pork, fish and shellfish in addition to the plant-based bars and bites that we currently manufacture. We are pleased to bring forward this opportunity to add value to our clients and shareholders alike. In light of recent announcements we have made in regard to manufacturing and distribution agreements, we aim to see business scale significantly."
Each Unit offered will be comprised of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.12 per share for a period of two years from the date of the issue. Naturally Splendid will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time, the average closing price of Naturally Splendid's common shares is equal to or greater than $0.35 for 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after Naturally Splendid issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.
There is no minimum amount to the Offering. The Offering will be completed to "accredited investors" pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus and Registration Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), to existing security holders pursuant to BC Instrument 45-534 - Exemption from prospectus requirement from certain trades to existing security holders ("BCI 45-534") and to certain subscribers pursuant to B.C. Instrument 45-536 - Exemptions from prospectus requirement for certain distributions through an investment dealer. The Offering of securities pursuant to BCI 45-534 is being made to existing security holders who held shares of Naturally Splendid on July 5, 2021 (the "Record Date"). Naturally Splendid confirms that there is no material fact or material change regarding Naturally Splendid that has not been generally disclosed. In the event that Naturally Splendid receives subscriptions above the maximum, Naturally Splendid will adjust the subscriptions received on a pro-rata basis.
