Naturally Splendid Announces $2,500,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the terms of a private placement for up to $2.5 million comprising of up to 50,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Offering"). Naturally Splendid CEO Craig Goodwin states "This raise allows us to continue on our path to develop, manufacture and distribute a wide range of plant-based entrees in partnership with Australia's largest plant-based manufacture. In particular, we will expand the manufacturing capabilities of our existing Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified facility increasing the manufacturing capacity approximately ten (10) times from one (1) ton of finished product a day, to ten (10) tons of finished product per day. The facility will be capable of manufacturing a wide range of plant-based alternatives for beef, chicken, pork, fish and shellfish in addition to the plant-based bars and bites that we currently manufacture. We are pleased to bring forward this opportunity to add value to our clients and shareholders alike. In light of recent announcements we have made in regard to manufacturing and distribution agreements, we aim to see business scale significantly."