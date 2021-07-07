checkAd

NeueHealth Announces Expansion of its Integrated Care Delivery Model in Florida and Planned Entry into Texas and North Carolina

Today, NeueHealth, the personalized care delivery and physician enablement business of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG), announced the expansion of its integrated care delivery model through the closing of its acquisition of a majority interest in Centrum Medical Holdings, LLC (“Centrum”), a value-based, primary care focused care delivery business. With this acquisition, NeueHealth now owns and/or manages 78 affiliated risk bearing clinics and serves approximately 160,000 Medicare, Commercial, and Medicaid patients under value-based arrangements. In addition, the company plans to bring its integrated care delivery model into Texas and North Carolina.

“NeueHealth is building and operating high-performing, local, Integrated Systems of Care across the country,” said Sam Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer of NeueHealth. “The Centrum team, seasoned in successfully managing risk and providing culturally focused, value-based care, is a terrific addition to the NeueHealth family and will support our continued expansion across the country.”

NeueHealth is focused on reducing the friction and lack of coordination between payors and providers to enable a consumer-centric healthcare experience. Focused on simplicity, personalization, and affordability, NeueHealth’s multi-payor, multi-segment, risk-bearing care delivery model serves consumers across their life journey, enabling them to build long-term relationships with their physicians. Its technology enabled programs, powered by DocSquadTM, connects patients with their personalized care team, equipping both the patient and provider with a comprehensive view that helps drive clinical outcomes and lower costs, and provides a great experience.

ABOUT NEUEHEALTH

At NeueHealth, we operate local Integrated Systems of Care designed to improve outcomes and experiences for our consumers and Care Partners. We engage in local, personalized care delivery through our ecosystem of Care Partners in the 99 markets we serve, by empowering care delivery organizations to succeed in their efforts to transition from fee for service to value-based care, and through our Integrated Care Delivery clinics, which provide value-based, comprehensive care to all populations. NeueHealth is a multi-payor, multi-segment business that has more than 200,000 providers in our network and directly delivers high-quality virtual and in-person clinical care to nearly 210,000 unique patients through our 78 owned and/or affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. We are helping people live better. Together. NeueHealth is part of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG). For more information, visit www.neuehealth.com.

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP

Bright Health Group is built upon the belief that by aligning the best local resources in healthcare delivery with the financing of care, we can drive a superior consumer experience, optimize clinical outcomes, reduce systemic waste, and lower costs. We are a healthcare company that is building a national, Integrated System of Care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. Our differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer, and Powered by Technology. We have two market facing businesses: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Through NeueHealth we deliver high-quality virtual and in-person clinical care to nearly 210,000 unique patients through our 78 owned and/or affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. Through Bright HealthCare we offer Medicare and Commercial health plan products to approximately 623,000 consumers in 14 states and 99 markets. We are making healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com.

