Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (“Bridge”) today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of 18,750,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. Bridge expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BRDG.”

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. AmeriVet Securities, C.L. King & Associates and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014;
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com, or via telephone at (866) 803-9204; or
  • Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or via telephone at (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bridge Investment Group:

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.




