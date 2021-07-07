C-Bond Systems Acquires A1 Glass Coating of San Antonio, Texas, and Expects to Add $2 Million of Annual Revenue

HOUSTON, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with Mobile Tint, LLC (d/b/a A1 Glass Coating), a Texas Limited Liability Company (“A1 Glass”), to acquire 80% of A1 Glass. C-Bond has the right to purchase the remaining 20% of A1 Glass and several closing conditions remain outstanding.

A1 Glass, a premier distributor and expert installer of window film solutions including C-Bond BRS and C-Bond Secure, has been in business for more than 30 years and produced annual revenue of approximately $2 million in both 2019 and 2020. As part of the transaction, A1 Glass’ owner-operator, Michael Wanke, has agreed to join C-Bond as President of its Safety Solutions Group.

A1 Glass has a robust pipeline of projects for 2021 and beyond, including more than $500,000 of projects to install C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) and C-Bond Secure at multiple schools in Texas. In addition, A1 Glass has purchase orders for other projects ranging from hospitals, to historic buildings, executive offices, and more. C-Bond expects to consolidate revenues in excess of $2 million annually from the acquisition of A1 Glass.

“A1 Glass is excited to become a part of C-Bond, which is known for its innovative glass safety solutions, and eager to work together to grow the combined companies,” said Wanke. “A1 Glass’ goal has always been to deliver best-in-class window film solutions, and as part of C-Bond, we believe we are better positioned than ever to execute that goal.”

“We are proud to join forces with Mike Wanke and his A1 Glass team, with whom we have been working seamlessly for several years,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “This is an important, strategic business combination and we will work to efficiently integrate our businesses and maximize our companies’ strengths. We are bringing together our unparalleled glass strengthening technologies with A1 Glass’ expert window film installation capabilities to provide the best solutions for our customers,” continued Silverman.