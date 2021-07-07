checkAd

From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with Microsoft

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 14:22  |  26   |   |   

Long-term relationship will power businesses to build, manage, and scale applications across highly distributed environments

DENVER, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced today a strategic relationship with Microsoft that will shape the next generation of enterprise application delivery by bringing Microsoft Azure capabilities onto the Lumen platform. Mutual customers will benefit from being able to run their Microsoft-based solutions closer to where digital interactions are occurring using the global Edge Computing services of Lumen, creating one of the fastest, most secure platforms for applications and data.

"Working with Microsoft, Lumen will offer businesses and developers capabilities at the edge that are unique in the industry," said Shaun Andrews, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Lumen. "By deeply integrating more of our platform services with Microsoft Azure, we can help businesses quickly utilize their data for the insights they want and need, with the ability to support unique and customized use cases. We're excited about the innovations and amazing new digital experiences we can enable for our mutual customers by extending Azure to the edge of our global network."

Lumen will collaborate with Microsoft on several future go-to-market efforts to support mutual customers worldwide, using the resources of the Lumen Edge Experience Center, including:

  • A certified Azure deployment which will be able to run in Lumen Edge Computing nodes worldwide, unlocking more low latency and high bandwidth use cases for customers of Azure service platform.
  • Communication sector solutions based around Private 5G networks that would leverage the cloud-native software capabilities of Microsoft and the Lumen fiber network and Edge Computing capabilities. These solutions would allow customers to optimize their wireless networks and push workloads even closer to digital interactions.
  • Enterprise sector managed solutions for a wide range of Microsoft software and cloud services to help optimize performance of business workloads and support a customer's entire workforce, wherever they may reside.

"By making Microsoft Azure technology available on the Lumen platform we are giving enterprises access to an environment where they can get the low-latency performance they need for critical applications, with the familiarity of Microsoft services and tools," said Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president, Azure for Operators at Microsoft. "With this collaboration we are expanding the ways in which businesses can connect Azure to their enterprise networks and are excited about having Lumen as a collaboration partner to expand the number of use cases we can achieve at the edge of the network."

Seite 1 von 4
Lumen Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with Microsoft Long-term relationship will power businesses to build, manage, and scale applications across highly distributed environments DENVER, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced today a strategic relationship with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Aerospace Tubes Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 0.9 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview ...
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.06.21
09.06.21