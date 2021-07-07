checkAd

DGAP-News Blue Elephant Energy with new major shareholder - Athos Family Office invests € 75 mn and will hold 15% of the firm

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.07.2021, 14:24  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Blue Elephant Energy with new major shareholder - Athos Family Office invests € 75 mn and will hold 15% of the firm

07.07.2021 / 14:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
 
  • Blue Elephant Energy AG (BEE) welcomes a new major shareholder. Athos, the family office of the Strüngmann family, will subscribe a € 75 mn private capital increase, making them one of the major shareholders with a 15% stake. In addition, Athos receives an option for a follow up financing in a similar magnitude.
  • BEE will continue executing its growth strategy with unchanged dynamics and is very well financed for this purpose.
  • As a result, BEE will not pursue the IPO, which was scheduled for the third quarter 2021.

Hamburg, July 7, 2021

Blue Elephant Energy AG (www.blueelephantenergy.com), a Hamburg-based independent operator of solar and wind power plants, welcomes Athos as a new major shareholder. Athos will subscribe a € 75 mn private capital increase and will hold a 15% share in the company. In addition, Athos has an option for another equity investment of up to € 75 mn. As a result, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board decided to stop the IPO process early, even before setting the price range. The IPO was planned for the third quarter 2021.

Athos is the family office of the Strüngmann family and ranges amongst Germany's most renowned investors. As a long-term oriented investor, Athos focusses on innovation and sustainability in its portfolio. The family office is, inter alia, a majority shareholder in BioNTech SE, in which the Strüngmann family plays a key role since its foundation. 

Felix Goedhart, CEO of Blue Elephant Energy AG, comments: "Athos is the perfect partner for us and fits wonderfully in our entrepreneurial shareholder structure. Now we work together to further implement our growth strategy."

Thomas Maier, managing Director of Athos KG comments: „Blue Elephant Energy AG is very well positioned in the renewable energy markets and is set to further grow strongly. The team is one of the most experienced in the market and we see a great fit with the existing investors.
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Blue Elephant Energy with new major shareholder - Athos Family Office invests € 75 mn and will hold 15% of the firm DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Blue Elephant Energy with new major shareholder - Athos Family Office invests € 75 mn and will hold 15% of the firm 07.07.2021 / 14:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 17,5 Mio. EUR
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Group net income rises to EUR 17.5 million
DGAP-Adhoc: R. STAHL is taking measures to examine and to procure conformity of visual signalling devices of ...
DGAP-News: TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt acquires a stake in Stercom - a technology leader for inductive charging in ...
DGAP-News: TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt beteiligt sich an Stercom - einem Technologieführer für induktives Laden in ...
DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas Annual General Meeting 2021: Advanced biofuels - a new promising field of activity
EQS-News: Yandex Self-Driving Group and Grubhub Partner for Robot Delivery on US College Campuses
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...