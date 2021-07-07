DGAP-News Blue Elephant Energy with new major shareholder - Athos Family Office invests € 75 mn and will hold 15% of the firm
DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Hamburg, July 7, 2021
Blue Elephant Energy AG (www.blueelephantenergy.com), a Hamburg-based independent operator of solar and wind power plants, welcomes Athos as a new major shareholder. Athos will subscribe a € 75 mn private capital increase and will hold a 15% share in the company. In addition, Athos has an option for another equity investment of up to € 75 mn. As a result, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board decided to stop the IPO process early, even before setting the price range. The IPO was planned for the third quarter 2021.
Athos is the family office of the Strüngmann family and ranges amongst Germany's most renowned investors. As a long-term oriented investor, Athos focusses on innovation and sustainability in its portfolio. The family office is, inter alia, a majority shareholder in BioNTech SE, in which the Strüngmann family plays a key role since its foundation.
Felix Goedhart, CEO of Blue Elephant Energy AG, comments: "Athos is the perfect partner for us and fits wonderfully in our entrepreneurial shareholder structure. Now we work together to further implement our growth strategy."
Thomas Maier, managing Director of Athos KG comments: „Blue Elephant Energy AG is very well positioned in the renewable energy markets and is set to further grow strongly. The team is one of the most experienced in the market and we see a great fit with the existing investors.
