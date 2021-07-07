DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Blue Elephant Energy with new major shareholder - Athos Family Office invests € 75 mn and will hold 15% of the firm 07.07.2021 / 14:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

