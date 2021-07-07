checkAd

Ceylon Graphite Announces MOU for Joint Venture With Strategic Partner to Develop and Operate Additional New Graphite Mines and a Local Upgrading Facility to Meet Global Battery Anode Needs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding dated June 30, 2021 (the “MOU”) with two subsidiaries of Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Group (“LOLC”). Pursuant to the MOU, Ceylon Graphite, through its subsidiary, Plumbago Refining Corp B.V. (“Plumbago”), and LOLC, through its subsidiaries LOLC GEO Technologies Ltd. (“LOLCGT”) and LOLC Advanced Technologies Ltd. (“LOLCAT”), will work together to develop new graphite mines outside of the existing Ceylon portfolio, and to construct and operate a state-of-the-art graphite processing facility in Sri Lanka.

LOLC is the largest corporate conglomerate in Sri Lanka. It recorded the highest profitability in Sri Lankan corporate history in FY 20/21, with LKR 57B (US $285MM) Profit before Tax. LOLC’s portfolio includes leisure, plantations, agri-inputs, renewable energy, construction, manufacturing and trading and other strategic investments, with micro-finance enterprises expanding out to Cambodia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Indonesia, Philippines, Zambia and Nigeria. LOLCGT is the mining arm of LOLC and holds several exploration licenses from the Sri Lanka governments Government Survey and Mining Bureau (“GSMB”). LOLCAT is the research arm for LOLC Group, and a joint owner of Sri Lanka's first graphene and advanced material company, currently producing graphene from ultra-pure highly crystalline Sri Lankan graphite, and making significant advances in a variety of breakthrough applications involving graphene.

The MOU provides for Ceylon and LOLC to develop and operate a minimum of three mines on grids located near the Government owned Kahatagha Mine, an area known to be rich in high-grade vein graphite, as high grade as 98% Cg. Under the MOU, Ceylon intends to purchase a 10% interest in LOLCGT with an option to buy up to 40% of the company. The development of the new mines will be funded on a pro rata basis, will be operated by Ceylon, and Ceylon will agree to offtake all mine production for further processing.

Further, Ceylon and LOLC will construct an in-country value-add facility to upgrade the mine product further to 99.99% purity, ready for spheronization. This mine production will be in addition to Ceylon’s existing and planned mining operations at K1, M1, H1, P1 as well as six other potential sites under development.

