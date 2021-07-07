Net Corporate Debt to Rise by $550 Billion This Year as Companies Deploy Record $5.2 Trillion Cash Reserves Bolstered During the Pandemic

However, companies have spent almost none of this new debt and have issued almost no additional debt in 2021 to date. Janus Henderson’s analysis of the world’s corporate bond markets shows that total borrowing has only risen 1% further in the first six months of 2021.

The world’s companies took on record new debts totalling $1.3 trillion in 2020, as global profits plunged by a third, according to the annual Janus Henderson Corporate Debt Index. Total debt (which takes no account of cash holdings) jumped 10.2% to an all-time high of $13.5 trillion for the financial year 2020 1 , as companies raised cash to ensure they could weather the global recession and any potential restrictions of access to financial markets.

Such thrift has meant that global corporate net debt (total debt minus cash) only increased by $151 billion, ending the year at $8.30 trillion (up from $8.15 trillion a year ago). Adjusted for exchange rate movements, the increase was just $36 billion.

For 2021, Janus Henderson expects total debts to remain broadly flat, but net debt will climb quickly as companies begin to spend some of their cash mountain. Net debts are set to rise by $500-600 billion this year to $8.8-$8.9 trillion.

Janus Henderson sees opportunities for bond investors, as the combination of improving credit fundamentals and central bank activity in response to the pandemic provides a favourable environment for both the supply of and demand for high yield bonds.

Companies will deploy “cash war chests” to fund capex, dividend payments and share buybacks

The hard work to reduce outgoings has meant that most of the new borrowing is still sitting on company balance sheets as cash or securities. Cash holdings soared by $1.1 trillion to a record $5.2 trillion in 2020, increasing almost twice as much in one year as in the previous five years combined.

Rather than spend new borrowings, companies have instead taken steps to strengthen their balance sheets. Companies in Janus Henderson’s Corporate Debt Index cut dividends to the tune of $130 billion, slashed capex, raised hundreds of billions of dollars from shareholders and from asset sales, and cut share buybacks2. However, as the recovery continues, Janus Henderson predicts a boom in capex, dividend payments and share buybacks through H2 2021 and beyond.