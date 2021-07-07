checkAd

Net Corporate Debt to Rise by $550 Billion This Year as Companies Deploy Record $5.2 Trillion Cash Reserves Bolstered During the Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 14:28  |  10   |   |   

The world’s companies took on record new debts totalling $1.3 trillion in 2020, as global profits plunged by a third, according to the annual Janus Henderson Corporate Debt Index. Total debt (which takes no account of cash holdings) jumped 10.2% to an all-time high of $13.5 trillion for the financial year 20201, as companies raised cash to ensure they could weather the global recession and any potential restrictions of access to financial markets.

However, companies have spent almost none of this new debt and have issued almost no additional debt in 2021 to date. Janus Henderson’s analysis of the world’s corporate bond markets shows that total borrowing has only risen 1% further in the first six months of 2021.

Such thrift has meant that global corporate net debt (total debt minus cash) only increased by $151 billion, ending the year at $8.30 trillion (up from $8.15 trillion a year ago). Adjusted for exchange rate movements, the increase was just $36 billion.

For 2021, Janus Henderson expects total debts to remain broadly flat, but net debt will climb quickly as companies begin to spend some of their cash mountain. Net debts are set to rise by $500-600 billion this year to $8.8-$8.9 trillion.

Janus Henderson sees opportunities for bond investors, as the combination of improving credit fundamentals and central bank activity in response to the pandemic provides a favourable environment for both the supply of and demand for high yield bonds.

Companies will deploy “cash war chests” to fund capex, dividend payments and share buybacks

The hard work to reduce outgoings has meant that most of the new borrowing is still sitting on company balance sheets as cash or securities. Cash holdings soared by $1.1 trillion to a record $5.2 trillion in 2020, increasing almost twice as much in one year as in the previous five years combined.

Rather than spend new borrowings, companies have instead taken steps to strengthen their balance sheets. Companies in Janus Henderson’s Corporate Debt Index cut dividends to the tune of $130 billion, slashed capex, raised hundreds of billions of dollars from shareholders and from asset sales, and cut share buybacks2. However, as the recovery continues, Janus Henderson predicts a boom in capex, dividend payments and share buybacks through H2 2021 and beyond.

Seite 1 von 3
Janus Henderson Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Net Corporate Debt to Rise by $550 Billion This Year as Companies Deploy Record $5.2 Trillion Cash Reserves Bolstered During the Pandemic The world’s companies took on record new debts totalling $1.3 trillion in 2020, as global profits plunged by a third, according to the annual Janus Henderson Corporate Debt Index. Total debt (which takes no account of cash holdings) jumped 10.2% to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Welbilt Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal From Ali Group
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
Janus Henderson to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21
28.06.21
23.06.21