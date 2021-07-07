Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Subsidiary and Roselle Capital Establish JV to Deploy Clean-Seas' Waste-Plastic Tech Solutions in SE Asia and Region; The Companies have Submitted Proposals to Malaysian and Georgian Governments, Targeting a $7 Billion Asian Mark

LOS ANGELES, CA and LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas …

With deep ties to Asian governments and private sectors, Roselle Capital is an independent private equity and capital formation boutique that focuses on brokering Asian and Western strategic deals. Roselle is leading the development of Sabah Wellness Place medical facilities which are designed to be self-sustaining to include green energy and value-added plastic waste conversion. The Firm is actively developing a Sabah Wellness Place in Sabah, Malaysia and in the Caucasus nation of Georgia amongst other locations.

LOS ANGELES, CA and LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has established a joint venture (JV) with London-based Roselle Capital in which both parties will collaborate to deploy Clean-Seas' pyrolysis technology in Asia to convert waste plastic into valuable commodities and/or clean energy.

JV Terms

Under the terms of the definitive JV agreement, Roselle has requested Clean-Seas to develop proposals to implement its pyrolysis technology for Malaysia and Georgia for installation in Sabah Wellness Place clinics as well as elsewhere in those countries.

Clean-Seas submitted its initial proposal to the Malaysian State Government in 2020 but it was put on hold due to Covid restrictions. Today, that proposal and a similar proposal for the government of Georgia have been submitted, updated, are under active discussion toward finalizing details expected to lead to definitive engagements facilitated by Roselle. Upon the Clean-Seas' proposals being accepted, Roselle shall provide financing for the projects and the two parties will share in the projects' profits equally.

Commentary

Commenting on the JV, Dan Bates, Chief Executive Officer, Clean Vision, said, "We've long been intent on penetrating the projected $7 billion Asian marketplace with our industrial-scale pyrolysis tech plants that convert waste-plastic into valuable commodities and/or green energy. We submitted a preliminary proposal to Malaysia last year when the pandemic hit. I'm relieved to report that today we have a clear path to pursue the business opportunities in both Malaysia and Georgia.