CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Its Participation at Cultivate 21 Hemp and Horticulture Conferences from July 9th to 13th

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at Cultivate 21 in Columbus, Ohio with booths at the Hemp Conference on July 9th and 10th (booth 10), and the Horticulture Conference from July 11th to 13th (booth 2309). This is GROW's first in-person conference since March 2020. Cultivate is known to attract more than 10,000 horticulture and hemp industry professionals and visitors from all 50 states and over 30 countries. For more information on Cultivate 21, please visit cultivateevent.org

The line-up of in-person and virtual conferences GROW intends to exhibit at for the rest of 2021 include:

  1. Aneberries Congress (Mexico, July 26-29) - virtual exhibitor booth. Visit congresoberries.com
  2. Greentech Americas (Mexico, August 24-26) - virtual exhibitor booth. Visit greentech.nl/americas
  3. AMHPAC Congress (Mexico, September 1-3) - in-person exhibitor booth. Visit congreso.amhpac.org/2021
  4. Greentech NL (Netherlands, September 28-30) - virtual exhibitor booth. Visit greentech.nl/live-and-online
  5. Canadian Greenhouse Conference (Canada, October 6-7) - virtual exhibitor booth. Visit canadiangreenhouseconference.com

Other significant virtual conferences in 2021 where GROW participated with virtual exhibitor booths or attended include:

  1. NARBA Berries Conference (US) - virtual exhibitor booth February 22-25.
  2. Middle East Food Security Conference - virtual exhibitor booth March 24-25.
  3. Morocco Berries Conference - attended online April 7-8.
  4. Greenhouse Canada Grower Day (cannabis) - virtual exhibitor booth April 14.
  5. Controlled Environment Agriculture 4.0 (UK) - attended online May 14.
  6. Greenhouse Canada Grower Day (horticulture greenhouse) - virtual exhibitor booth June 22.
  7. Global Indoor Ag Tech Innovation Summit - attended online June 24-25.

According to Aaron Archibald, VP of Sales & Strategic Alliances, "We have been gaining significant grower interest for our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology by exhibiting and attending at a number of domestic and international virtual cultivation, ag tech, controlled environment agriculture and other related conferences. We look forward to participating at in-person conferences again as the pandemic dissipates, starting with the upcoming Cultivate 21 Hemp and Horticulture Conferences where a number of our sales representatives and management team will be in attendance. More importantly, we look forward to meeting our grower customers, investors and industry partners to build on our relationships to further accelerate sales and deployment of our revolutionary technology."

Wertpapier


