CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Its Participation at Cultivate 21 Hemp and Horticulture Conferences from July 9th to 13th

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at Cultivate 21 in Columbus, Ohio with booths at the Hemp Conference on July 9th and 10th (booth 10), and the Horticulture Conference from July 11th to 13th (booth 2309). This is GROW's first in-person conference since March 2020. Cultivate is known to attract more than 10,000 horticulture and hemp industry professionals and visitors from all 50 states and over 30 countries. For more information on Cultivate 21, please visit cultivateevent.org

The line-up of in-person and virtual conferences GROW intends to exhibit at for the rest of 2021 include: