American Battery Metals Corporation to Participate at Alliance Global Partners’ Metals & Mining Virtual Conference on July 13, 2021

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company, today announced that Doug Cole, Chief Executive Officer, and David Corsaut, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Metals & Mining Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with American Battery Technology Company Management, please visit https://www.allianceg.com/events or email agpevents@allianceg.com or info@batterymetals.com.

About Alliance Global Partners

A.G.P. / Alliance Global Partners is a regional investment and advisory firm that has been a member of FINRA and registered with the SEC since 1980. A.G.P. specializes in wealth management and the middle market institutional arena. We have Full-Service capabilities with a global ability to handle domestic as well as international customers. A.G.P. prides itself on providing its clients with boutique-level services along with the confidence of knowing their assets are held at Fidelity Custody and Clearing and RBC Custody and Clearing. Whether a client is looking for wealth management advice, Institutional services, or investment banking, we have a track record and a proven team to assist. We pride ourselves on long-lasting relationships with our clients, ranging from some of the largest institutions and crossing over to the individual investor. For additional information, visit: https://www.allianceg.com.

About American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company recently announced the groundbreaking of its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, NV, and issued a public statement outlining its principled approach to executing its ambitious business plan.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that increases production of primary metals used in the batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, consumer electronics and tools. The green platform creates a circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical materials.

