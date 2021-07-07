checkAd

User Complaints and IT Support Costs Soar as Companies Embrace Work-from-Anywhere

07.07.2021, 14:30   

78% of enterprises report spending more times supporting their remote workforce since the pandemic, finds a new Cato Networks survey of more than 2,686 IT leaders

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the provider of the world's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, released today the results of its "Work from Anywhere" survey. The survey found that despite the massive investment in remote access infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic, most companies continue to struggle supporting remote workers. In short, the deployed remote access technology fails to meet enterprise requirements, forcing support and helpdesk to compensate.

Work-from-Anywhere Will Continue: Even post-pandemic enterprises will continue working from home. “The pandemic has shown us that businesses are no longer tied to a specific office or location,” said Eyal Webber-Zvik, vice president of product marketing at Cato Networks.

"Work from anywhere has shifted business focus from the place of work to the users and the work they need to do," said Eyal Webber-Zvik, Vice President of Product Marketing at Cato Networks. "This shift created a whole slew of operational and budgetary challenges for IT in service delivery, access optimization, and pervasive security that are designed around locations rather than people. We are now able to identify these issues and address them."

How We Work Has Changed and So Has the IT Challenge

During the pandemic, enterprises had to quickly adapt to a work-from-anywhere business model, moving the workplace from the office to an individual's remote location. Many enterprises chose to invest in their existing and known security platforms, particularly centralized VPN servers (42%). Many respondents (40%) indicated they backhaul remote access traffic today to a VPN server.

In the post-pandemic environment, 82% of respondents indicated that their companies will continue with work-from-anywhere or remote only models. This is reflected in their priorities post-pandemic. Providing secure Internet access everywhere continues to be the top priority for 67% of respondents.

"The pandemic has shown us that businesses are no longer tied to a specific office or location," Webber-Zvik stated. "By implementing a work from anywhere model, businesses are transitioning to a more efficient and collaborative way of doing business, allowing them to better meet the needs of their customers, as well as their employees."

The Hybrid Working Model Significantly Impacts Helpdesk and Support

But while a hybrid working model may be good business, the rush to implement remote access at scale has created significant problems for IT. 78% of respondents say they're spending more time supporting remote workers; 47% of respondents reported time supporting remote workers grew by 25% or more.

