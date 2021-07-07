REPAY Announces Partnership with Credit Management Company

REPAY’s partnership with CMC is through BillingTree , a REPAY company and leading provider of omni-channel, integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, Credit Union, ARM and Energy industries, and will provide CMC with an omni-channel payment platform to help healthcare systems and providers accept payments more efficiently.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, today announced a partnership with Credit Management Company (“CMC”), a full-service accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions provider for the healthcare market, to power frictionless payments for healthcare systems, providers and patients.

BillingTree’s technology-enabled suite of products and services, including a variety of payment channels and reporting capabilities, helps organizations get paid faster and more efficiently.

“We are excited to partner with CMC to continue its leadership in the healthcare services market,” said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY. “With 55 years of experience, CMC is the perfect ally in our efforts to accelerate digital payments in the healthcare industry.”

“With their impressive expertise in the ARM and healthcare industries and exemplary customer service, we are thrilled to cement our partnership with BillingTree,” said Joel McKiernan, CMC President.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About BillingTree

BillingTree, a REPAY company, is a leading provider of integrated payments solutions to customers in the Healthcare, Credit Union, ARM and Energy verticals. Leveraging more than a decade of market experience, BillingTree is dedicated to growing payments with technology through an integrated omni-channel offering, suite of proprietary products and value-added services, and a company-wide focus on delivering extraordinary customer service.

About Credit Management Company

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, CMC’s clients reside in the healthcare, government, education, and consumer industry sectors. CMC’s customized outsourcing processes deliver solutions that will accelerate cash flow, lower operating expenses, reduce customer delinquency, and improve customer care and support. All of CMC’s vast client network has benefited from either their standard or customized outsourcing programs to improve their bottom line. CMC is proud of the partnerships they have cultivated over the years. CMC approaches each business relationship in a collaborative style, which always involves listening and responding to clients’ needs.

