checkAd

REPAY Announces Partnership with Credit Management Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, today announced a partnership with Credit Management Company (“CMC”), a full-service accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions provider for the healthcare market, to power frictionless payments for healthcare systems, providers and patients.

REPAY’s partnership with CMC is through BillingTree, a REPAY company and leading provider of omni-channel, integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, Credit Union, ARM and Energy industries, and will provide CMC with an omni-channel payment platform to help healthcare systems and providers accept payments more efficiently.

BillingTree’s technology-enabled suite of products and services, including a variety of payment channels and reporting capabilities, helps organizations get paid faster and more efficiently.

“We are excited to partner with CMC to continue its leadership in the healthcare services market,” said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY. “With 55 years of experience, CMC is the perfect ally in our efforts to accelerate digital payments in the healthcare industry.”

“With their impressive expertise in the ARM and healthcare industries and exemplary customer service, we are thrilled to cement our partnership with BillingTree,” said Joel McKiernan, CMC President.

About REPAY
 REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About BillingTree
 BillingTree, a REPAY company, is a leading provider of integrated payments solutions to customers in the Healthcare, Credit Union, ARM and Energy verticals. Leveraging more than a decade of market experience, BillingTree is dedicated to growing payments with technology through an integrated omni-channel offering, suite of proprietary products and value-added services, and a company-wide focus on delivering extraordinary customer service.

About Credit Management Company
 Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, CMC’s clients reside in the healthcare, government, education, and consumer industry sectors. CMC’s customized outsourcing processes deliver solutions that will accelerate cash flow, lower operating expenses, reduce customer delinquency, and improve customer care and support. All of CMC’s vast client network has benefited from either their standard or customized outsourcing programs to improve their bottom line. CMC is proud of the partnerships they have cultivated over the years. CMC approaches each business relationship in a collaborative style, which always involves listening and responding to clients’ needs.

Repay Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPAY Announces Partnership with Credit Management Company Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, today announced a partnership with Credit Management Company (“CMC”), a full-service accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Alight successfully closes business combination with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.06.21
REPAY Announces Agreement with Premier Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21
15.06.21
REPAY Completes Acquisition of BillingTree
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten