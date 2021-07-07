checkAd

Markforged Nominates Alan Masarek to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021   

Markforged, (“Markforged” or “the Company”), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that Alan Masarek will join its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as Chairman, and begin serving immediately following the closure of Markforged’s business combination with one (NYSE: AONE), expected to occur in mid-July.

Alan Masarek has more than 25 years of experience in communications, information technology, and business services companies. Masarek most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), where he led Vonage’s transformation from its legacy focus providing VoIP-based home phone service into a global business cloud communications company. During his tenure, Vonage completed eight acquisitions, and market capitalization nearly quadrupled to more than $2.5 billion. Before Vonage, Masarek was Director, Chrome & Apps at Google, Inc., following Google’s acquisition of his prior company, Quickoffice, Inc., where he served as co-founder and CEO.

“Alan has spent his career disrupting legacy thinking — exactly what Markforged is doing for manufacturing,” said Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. “His experience building and growing companies that transform the way things are done will be a great asset to us as we grow our customer base and revenue and reinvent manufacturing.”

Masarek’s deep experience in growing companies aligns with Markforged as it looks to expand adoption of the Digital Forge in the growing additive manufacturing market and position itself for robust growth in the years ahead.

“Markforged is at an exciting inflection point as it prepares to go public this summer, and as the manufacturing industry demands more creative solutions to the dynamic challenges it faces,” said Masarek. “I’m looking forward to using my experience to help the company achieve its goals.”

Masarek earned his MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School and his BBA, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Georgia.

For more information about Markforged, please visit www.markforged.com.

About Markforged

Markforged transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to eliminate the barriers between design and functional parts. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, Mass., Markforged has more than 250 employees globally. Markforged has been recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, and was listed as the #2 fastest-growing hardware company in the US in the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. In February 2021, Markforged announced it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with one (NYSE: AONE), a special purpose acquisition company founded and led by technology industry veteran Kevin Hartz. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2021, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions. The combined company will retain the Markforged name and be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “MKFG”.

