Empower Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with Holley, the Largest and Fastest Growing Platform Serving Performance Automotive Enthusiasts

The Extraordinary Meeting of Empower shareholders to approve the proposed business combination will be held virtually on July 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the following address: https://www.cstproxy.com/empower/sm2021 . Empower’s shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2021 should submit their vote promptly and no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 13, 2021.

Empower Ltd. (NYSE: “EMPW” “EMPW-UN” and “EMPW-WT”) (“Empower”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the approval of Empower’s proposed business combination with Holley Intermediate Holdings, Inc. (“Holley”), the largest and fastest growing platform for performance automotive enthusiasts, and the related proposals to be voted upon at Empower’s Extraordinary Meeting on July 14, 2021.

The proposed business combination is expected to close on or about July 16, 2021, subject to receipt of Empower shareholder approval and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Tom Tomlinson Holley’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Holley has built a robust enthusiast platform, with multiple growth levers that we’re excited to bring to the public market. Our business remains strong and the recent release of stellar first quarter results inclusive of an upward revision in our full year pro forma 2021 net sales and adjusted EBITDA outlook is a true testament to the power of our performance automotive enthusiast business model. I could not be more excited about the future growth opportunities for Holley and our family of iconic brands.” For more information regarding Holley’s revised financial outlook, please see Holley’s first quarter 2021 earnings release issued on May 13, 2021.

It remains important that all holders who owned Empower shares as of June 7, 2021 – even if they since sold their shares – vote by the July 13 deadline to ensure the deal proceeds in a timely manner.

We recommend that you vote your shares online, though you may also vote by mail or telephone. More information on how to vote can be found at https://www.cstproxy.com/empower/sm2021 or, if you hold in street name, by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank of other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed or e-mailed to you. If you did not receive or have misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee to obtain your control number in order to vote.