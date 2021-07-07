ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) Extends Cannabis and Leveraged ETF Lineup with MJXL

The Fund is ETFMG’s third cannabis investment offering, joining MJ, the first U.S. listed and world’s largest cannabis ETF, and MJUS, providing access to top names in U.S. cannabis, including multi-state operators (MSOs). MJXL also adds to the firm’s new suite of 2x Daily Leveraged ETFs, structured to give investors short-term, magnified exposure to high-growth themes already offered by ETFMG.

ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG), leading exchange-traded fund issuer, announced that the ETFMG 2x Daily Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE Arca: MJXL) will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange. MJXL is designed to seek daily leveraged investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (2x) or 200% the performance of the Prime Alternative Harvest Index, providing investors access to the global cannabis ecosystem and benefitting directly from widespread medicinal and recreational legalization initiatives.

“We’re proud to be adding yet another cannabis and leveraged ETF to our fund lineup,” says Sam Masucci, CEO and Founder of ETFMG. “MJXL is a direct answer to increased investor demand for amplified exposure to global cannabis. ETFMG has become a one-stop shop for those interested in investing in cannabis.”

“With cannabis sales on track to exceed last year’s historic levels, and several catalysts in place to drive future growth globally, it is exciting to launch an investment product that provides 2x exposure to this rapidly expanding industry,” says Jason Wilson, ETFMG Cannabis Research and Banking Expert.

The Fund seeks the daily investment results, before fees and expenses of 200% of the performance of the Prime Alternative Harvest Index. This Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over a period of time greater than a single day. ETFMG recommends that prospective investors seek the advice of an investment professional before making an investment in ETFMG 2x Daily Leveraged ETFs.

The possession and use of marijuana, even for medical purposes, is illegal under federal and certain states’ laws.

For more information, visit: www.etfmg.com/MJXL.

About ETFMG

ETFMG is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic ETFs that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. Today, the ETFMG fund line up provides access to a diverse collection of global themes and is comprised of 75% first-to-market products. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts to bring long-term growth opportunities to investors. ETFMG funds are proof as to the power of the ETF wrapper and that thematic products can have a place in investors’ portfolios. To learn more about ETFMG and our portfolio of exchange traded funds please visit www.etfmg.com.