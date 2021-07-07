checkAd

VistaGen Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary L. Rotunno to its Board of Directors

Ms. Rotunno brings extensive healthcare industry expertise as a leader and strategist as VistaGen advances late-stage development of its product candidates for anxiety and depression disorders

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced the appointment of Mary L. Rotunno, J.D. to its Board of Directors (“Board”).

“Mary brings to our team more than 30 years of leadership experience, which began with serving patients as a registered nurse and transitioned to serving clients in health care law, both allowing her to pursue her steadfast commitment to helping others and advancing the future of mental health and wellness,” said Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of VistaGen. “Her extensive track record as an advocate for both patients and health care providers is unique and will provide deep and valuable insights into strategies for value-based care and an understanding of the entire life cycle of the mental healthcare experience. Mary has also served as a trusted advisor on complex governance, regulatory and compliance requirements for several companies. Her strategic vision, skill for scenario planning, and enterprise risk management expertise will be key in the next phases of our corporate development as we continue to pursue our core mission - to improve mental health and well-being for individuals in the U.S. and abroad.”

Ms. Rotunno is currently General Counsel and Member of the Executive Leadership Team at El Camino Health, a $1 billion revenue health care system. She is also Board Chair and a member of Audit, Executive/Governance and Nominations Committees for health care provider, Momentum for Health, in Silicon Valley. Before joining El Camino Health in early 2014, Ms. Rotunno spent over 11 years as Senior Counsel and Client Service Leader for Common Spirit Health, formerly Dignity Health, in San Francisco Bay Area. Prior to Dignity Health, she held various legal roles at Varian Medical Systems, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, Golden Living, and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pitman. She graduated with honors from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse before earning her Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from the University of California, Hastings College of Law, San Francisco. She obtained certification by the Women’s Corporate Board Readiness Program at Santa Clara University and completed the Hastings Leadership Academy for Women and Dignity Health Ministry Leadership Program.

