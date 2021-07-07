checkAd

DIOS Secures Diamond Drill Rig for Summer Program at K2

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 14:29  |   |   |   

MONTREAL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: DOS) has secured a diamond drill rig for its coming summer drill program on wholly-owned K2 gold-copper property, James Bay, Quebec. The drill is expected to mobilize to site by mid-August.

To start with, 2000 metres of drilling are planned this summer, with holes planned on

1) Sesame gold Target, north of Kali pluton, a 2 km long by 200-400 m wide NE striking airborne IP anomaly, in volcanics (western extent of Elmer formation?), and

2) southeastern K2 strong first priority IP conductor (P-11) with good related gold-copper-As B-horizon anomalous clusters, near A-48 km size target (June 1 and May 11 releases).

Also, further drilling is planned, in particular when ground is frozen, some 800 m south of P-11 on parallel several km long very strong SOLO first priority IP conductors coincidental with a moderate east-west gold soil anomaly P-07 (& P-06).

The K2 property (no royalties), adjacent in same trend west-southwest to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Elmer project, is underlain by same stratigraphy.

Artificial Intelligence Agreement Update

Following an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Agreement with Windfall Geotek on K2, as mentioned in Dios’ June 23 press release, 750,000 Common Shares of DIOS are to be issued to Windfall Geotek as well as 250,000 warrants entitling the holder to acquire one common share of DIOS at $0.10 for five years following closing, subject to regulatory approval. Another 250,000 Common Shares of DIOS are to be issued if DIOS drills the provided targets within two years.   This release was prepared by M.J. Girard, P. Geo, MSc, President of Dios, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :
Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP
President
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com





Disclaimer

