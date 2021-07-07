Atos Scaler onboards 8 new start-ups to accelerate Atos customers’ digital transformation

Paris, July 7, 2021 – Atos today announces that 8 new start-ups are joining “ Scaler , the Atos Accelerator ” program, which now includes 20 start-ups. These start-ups will complement Atos’ industry-centric portfolio and boost its go-to-market, with a specific focus on decarbonization and digital security. Since its launch , Atos Scaler has fostered open innovation projects that are ever closer to customers’ business needs.

“We can undoubtedly say that our Scaler startups complete and boost our go-to-market with additional industry-focused solutions and emphasis on digital security and decarbonization. Atos' approach is perfectly consistent with our transformation plans and allows us to address very specific customer needs. The new startups integrating Atos Scaler are particularly innovative and reinforce our leadership position in secure and decarbonized digital.” said Elie Girard, Atos CEO.