Atos Scaler onboards 8 new start-ups to accelerate Atos customers’ digital transformation
Paris, July 7, 2021 – Atos today announces that 8 new start-ups are joining “Scaler, the Atos Accelerator” program, which now includes 20 start-ups. These start-ups will complement Atos’ industry-centric portfolio and boost its go-to-market, with a specific focus on decarbonization and digital security. Since its launch, Atos Scaler has fostered open innovation projects that are ever closer to customers’ business needs.
“We can undoubtedly say that our Scaler startups complete and boost our go-to-market with additional industry-focused solutions and emphasis on digital security and decarbonization. Atos' approach is perfectly consistent with our transformation plans and allows us to address very specific customer needs. The new startups integrating Atos Scaler are particularly innovative and reinforce our leadership position in secure and decarbonized digital.” said Elie Girard, Atos CEO.
Over the last few months, more than 50 customer meetings involving Scaler's startups have been held across the world, pro-actively addressing co-innovation with customers on their digital transformation agenda and opening new business opportunities in various industries such as energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, media, finance or the public sector – with innovative solutions such as energy platform management, a computer vision platform for manufacturing, smart video thumbnails for a TV channel, patient clinicians digital platform for hospitals, sustainable finance, decarbonization of processes, or eco-design applications, etc.
The new startups joining the Atos Scaler accelerator program are:
Decarbonization focus
- Carbon Minds (Germany) – builds the world’s largest life cycle database for the chemical industry with the aim to reduce its environmental impact.
- Circular Computing (UK/USA/UAE) – offers carbon neutral remanufactured HP, Dell and Lenovo laptops, creating a more ethical, sustainable and socially responsible way to buy enterprise grade IT.
- Woop (France) – offers a one-stop-shop last mile delivery platform to orchestrate delivery needs and offerings for retail and logistics industries, including decarbonization criteria.
Digital security focus
