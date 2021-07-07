Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from Founding Member of Sonder Fulfillment, LLC

LAS VEGAS, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTVH” or the “Company”) is pleased to release a mid-year Letter to Shareholders from Nathan Puente, CEO of Sonder Fulfillment, LLC, to provide an update on current activities and outline its corporate strategy for the Company’s Fulfillment Division.

Dear Shareholders,

I am blessed to be able to open up the proverbial doors to our shareholders in order to give you a glimpse inside what we have been cooking at Sonder Fulfillment over the years. In order to understand where we are now, let’s take a look into the past at our research.

Sonder Fulfillment was born out of a necessity to bring clarity and standardization to a wildly out of control marketplace. Before we were Sonder, our group was made up of pharmacologists, chemists and formulary scientists that were running my biotech company. We were actively engaged in understanding the human endocannabinoid system (ECS) and various pairings of cannabinoids in concert with other efficacious natural compounds. Our research included treating severe arthritis, Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, osteoporosis, PTSD, and various cancers. We have even done research on various cosmetic, healthcare and mental health issues, and created products for acne, hair loss, skin care, GI/gut issues, and nootropic remedies.

Our goal was to build a full-scale production company that had a true understanding of the plant we studied and was able to marry the best farming applications with the most natural compounding practices. Today, Sonder Fulfillment has over 300 different products that we have formulated from the hemp plant, and we have conducted dozens of private and clinical trials for targeted natural wellness. Our marriage with Golden Triangle Ventures has vastly opened our team’s research bandwidth and production capabilities used to deliver the best cannabinoid driven products to your doorstep.

Pioneering research and production has come with some fortunate perks as other countries have taken notice of our work in the United States. This has allowed us to import/export our CBD material within 22 countries, the newest of which are Japan, Australia and Mexico. We take great pride in our research, processing, production and white label ventures within our organization, and we set the highest standards on all of our end products. In the months ahead, we intend to release additional products that I believe will address many well-known medical issues and we plan to expand on every aspect within our company. This business derives from years of planning to get to where we are today, and it is great witnessing it develop into the business we have always dreamed it becoming.