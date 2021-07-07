Sirios starts its drilling program on the Cheechoo Gold Project, Quebec

From south to north, the first hole will be the deepest of the entire campaign, targeting a possible lateral extension of the Cheechoo deposit to the southeast. The second hole will test the extension of a zone defined by 0.9 g/t Au over 15.7 m (including 1.2 g/t Au over 8.1 m) from hole 129 (ref: press release 04/24/2018) hosted in the meta-graywackes, outside of the limits of the currently defined gold resource that are hosted in the tonalite. A newly identified gold-bearing zone could thus be defined solely hosted in the meta-sedimentary rocks.

MONTREAL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 2,500-metre diamond drill program on its Cheechoo gold property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. In addition to definition drilling, the program will test exploration targets outside of the limits of the Cheechoo gold deposit, as well as a target at depth on the extension of the deposit itself.

Several definition holes will also be drilled in the central-eastern part of the deposit. Finally, five to seven holes, located approximately 2.5 km north of the currently defined deposit, will target a gold-arsenic soil anomaly located up-ice of a till anomaly.

The diamond drilling is being carried out by Synee Drilling Inc. a company majority owned by the Tawish Development Corporation of the Wemindji Cree Nation. In addition to Synee Drilling's diamond drill rig, a second reverse circulation (RC) drill rig, operated by Boart Longyear, will arrive at the Cheechoo site in the near future to complete an additional 7,500 metre definition drilling program.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. President and CEO of Sirios Resources Inc. and Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo., Senior Geologist, Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, wholly-owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, less than 9 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project (October 2020) estimated an inferred resource of 2.0 million ounces of gold contained in 93.0 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of 0.65 g/t Au, with significant potential to increase this resource.1