Atos Urban Data Platform to accelerate smart cities

Paris, France – July 7, 2021 – At its annual ‘Atos Technology Days’ event, Atos today presents its solution framework “ Atos Urban Data Platform ” which aims to make smart cities a reality by supporting governments in their mission to deliver smart integrated services to their citizens, visitors, and economic partners. This state-of-the-art platform enables a city to benefit from the combination of all data generated by a wide ecosystem of smart city services, applications, and intelligent devices. It manages and publishes data across the city’s operational areas – providing a single secure access point and monitoring dashboards for all data-driven services.



The Atos Urban Data Platform is underpinned by the design principles of the Atos Digital Hub, also announced today. It is based on open source technologies and provides security and data privacy rules on data capture, storage and access. It acts as the backbone of a truly data-driven city and the enabler of a robust data economy.