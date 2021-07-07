Atos Urban Data Platform to accelerate smart cities
Paris, France – July 7, 2021 – At its annual ‘Atos Technology Days’ event, Atos today presents its solution framework “Atos Urban Data Platform” which aims to make smart cities a reality by supporting governments in their mission to deliver smart integrated services to their citizens,
visitors, and economic partners. This state-of-the-art platform enables a city to benefit from the combination of all data generated by a wide ecosystem of smart city services, applications, and
intelligent devices. It manages and publishes data across the city’s operational areas – providing a single secure access point and monitoring dashboards for all data-driven services.
The Atos Urban Data Platform is underpinned by the design principles of the Atos Digital Hub, also announced today. It is based on open source technologies and provides security and data privacy rules on data capture, storage and access. It acts as the backbone of a truly data-driven city and the enabler of a robust data economy.
For cities and local authorities, the urgent need to meet key sustainability goals and deliver smart services demands unified thinking and integrated delivery. Where most cities start with a vertical approach, focusing on a single topic such as street lighting, Atos focuses on the horizontal layer to maximize the benefits of combining data from many different sources:
- Air quality and mobility – Capture data on current traffic situations, parking availability and alternative transport options and present them in a single, easily accessible view to enable citizens to make better-informed choices to adapt their travel plans in real time. This collaborative approach can reduce traffic flow, facilitate parking, and improve overall air quality.
- Energy Transition – Enable a city to support the local energy transition by creating more awareness and support citizens to extend privately-owned photovoltaic systems. This includes the deployment of such systems on rooftops of public buildings. By distributing the surplus energy to the citizens who participate, interest to invest in private photovoltaic systems will increase.
The Atos Urban Data Platform can be used for many other use cases such as care services or security and public safety.
0 Kommentare