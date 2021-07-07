checkAd

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Pricing of Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LOAN), or Manhattan Bridge Capital, a real estate finance company specializing in originating, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real estate, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. The Company is offering 1,875,000 common shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a price to the public of $7.20 per share. In connection with the offering, the Company has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 281,250 common shares offered in the public offering, at the same public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering of $13,500,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering-related expenses, not including any potential exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional common shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to reduce the outstanding balance of its existing credit line, and in the event that additional proceeds remain, to increase its loan portfolio and for general corporate purposes and working capital. The offering is expected to settle and close on July 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. is serving as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256396), which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 21, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on June 1, 2021.

A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. Any offer will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Before investing, you should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, as may be further supplemented by any free writing prospectus and/or pricing supplement and other documents that the Company has filed or will file with the SEC, for information about the Company and this offering. Copies of the preliminary and final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting the book-running manager by telephone at (703) 312-9580, or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Pricing of Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LOAN), or Manhattan Bridge Capital, a real estate finance company specializing in originating, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus