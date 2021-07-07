Safe-T Group Ltd. Estimates Record-High Quarterly Revenues, Representing ~50%-65% Growth Compared to the Second Quarter of 2020

On a preliminary and unaudited basis, Safe-T Group expects to report revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, in the range of $1.62 million to $1.78 million, an increase in the range of 50% to 65%, respectively, compared to $1.08 million during the second quarter of 2020. On a preliminary basis, the Company’s revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, are expected to be in the range between $2.97 million to $3.13 million, compared to $2.16 million in the equivalent period of 2020.

"We are proud to present our estimated record- high quarter. This is a realization of our primary objective – strong organic growth alongside complementary strategic acquisitions. In the last year, we identified opportunities that will present smart acquisition options, and we are clearly witnessing their outcomes. Moreover, Safe-T continued to increase its operations with a demonstrated growth of approximately 60%. The security and privacy sectors in which the Company operates, hold rapid demand and we believe we will continue to see these trends in the upcoming quarters," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T.

Safe-T expects to release the fully reviewed financial statements by August 31, 2021. The figures do not include revenues from the Company’s recent acquisition of CyberKick Ltd. on July 4, 2021, which are expected to contribute to the Company’s consolidated revenues starting from the third quarter of 2021.

The above information reflects preliminary estimates with respect to certain results of the Company for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, based on currently available information. The Company is providing ranges, rather than specific amounts, for these preliminary estimates primarily because the financial closing process and review are not yet complete and, as a result, the Company’s final results upon completion of its closing process and review may vary from these preliminary estimates.