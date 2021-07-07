checkAd

Safe-T Group Ltd. Estimates Record-High Quarterly Revenues, Representing ~50%-65% Growth Compared to the Second Quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

The company estimates revenues of Approximately $1.62-$1.78 Million

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today provided an estimated revenue range for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

On a preliminary and unaudited basis, Safe-T Group expects to report revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, in the range of $1.62 million to $1.78 million, an increase in the range of 50% to 65%, respectively, compared to $1.08 million during the second quarter of 2020. On a preliminary basis, the Company’s revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, are expected to be in the range between $2.97 million to $3.13 million, compared to $2.16 million in the equivalent period of 2020.

"We are proud to present our estimated record- high quarter. This is a realization of our primary objective – strong organic growth alongside complementary strategic acquisitions. In the last year, we identified opportunities that will present smart acquisition options, and we are clearly witnessing their outcomes. Moreover, Safe-T continued to increase its operations with a demonstrated growth of approximately 60%. The security and privacy sectors in which the Company operates, hold rapid demand and we believe we will continue to see these trends in the upcoming quarters," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T.

Safe-T expects to release the fully reviewed financial statements by August 31, 2021. The figures do not include revenues from the Company’s recent acquisition of CyberKick Ltd. on July 4, 2021, which are expected to contribute to the Company’s consolidated revenues starting from the third quarter of 2021.

The above information reflects preliminary estimates with respect to certain results of the Company for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, based on currently available information. The Company is providing ranges, rather than specific amounts, for these preliminary estimates primarily because the financial closing process and review are not yet complete and, as a result, the Company’s final results upon completion of its closing process and review may vary from these preliminary estimates.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safe-T Group Ltd. Estimates Record-High Quarterly Revenues, Representing ~50%-65% Growth Compared to the Second Quarter of 2020 The company estimates revenues of Approximately $1.62-$1.78 Million HERZLIYA, Israel, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today provided …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus