Millrock Provides Exploration Update For Alaska Gold Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Highlights:
Felix Gold Partnership

  • Significant expansion to royalty interests in Fairbanks Gold District.
  • Grant Mine (a portion of the Ester Dome Project) gold resource evaluation in progress.
  • Permits received for drilling at Ester Dome project, Fairbanks Gold District, Alaska.
  • Major soil geochemical surveys underway at Treasure Creek project.

Resolution Minerals Partnership

  • Drilling program recently completed at 64North Gold Project near Pogo Mine, Goodpaster District. Quartz veins reported.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its Fairbanks and Goodpaster gold district projects in Alaska.

Figure 1. Millrock gold project locations within the Tintina Gold Province, Alaska is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47a6a951-e54c-4fea ....

Fairbanks Gold District Projects
Millrock is in a strategic alliance agreement with Felix Gold Ltd., (“Felix Gold”), a private Australian company that intends to become a public company listed on the Australia Stock Exchange (“ASX”). Millrock is assigning its existing mineral rights in return for Felix Gold shares and royalty interests. Felix Gold is funding exploration work and paying the costs of acquiring claims by staking and by agreements with claim holders. All new properties within the strategic alliance Area of Interest become subject to royalties in favor of Millrock.

Recently, agreements concerning two large claim blocks held by third parties have been executed. The properties are 1) the GST claim block held by Fairbanks Exploration, Inc. (“FEI”), and the Bank Project Vault and Treasury claim blocks owned by DG Resources. The agreements significantly expand the area upon which Millrock will be entitled to royalty interests as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Blue shading indicates Millrock / Felix Gold mineral land holdings in the Fairbanks Gold District, Alaska is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e56934ce-3b1b-49cd ....

GST Claim Block: A formal lease agreement was entered into with Fairbanks Exploration, Inc. concerning the GST claim block. This follows on a previously announced letter of intent to enter the lease. Pursuant to the strategic alliance between Millrock and Felix Gold, the lease will be assigned to Felix Gold. Millrock will vest with a 1.0% net smelter return royalty in the event a mine is put into production. Located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Fairbanks, the property hosts a number of interesting gold occurrences. The property appears to cover the eastern strike extent of geological structures that Millrock and Felix Gold believe control gold mineralization on the neighbouring Golden Summit project held by Freegold Ventures Ltd. (“Freegold”). Recently, Freegold has announced outstanding drill intersections on their property. Surface exploration is planned for 2021 so drill targets can be developed for testing in 2022.

