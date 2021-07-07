checkAd

Ecolab Named a Best Company to Sell for By Selling Power Magazine for Sixth Consecutive Year

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has again been named to Selling Power’s list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For, ranking 20th on the 2021 list. This is the sixth consecutive year that Ecolab has been recognized as a Best Company to Sell For.

“Solving the world’s public health and sustainability challenges requires the innovative mindset demonstrated by our 25,000 sales-and-service associates every day as they work to help our customers achieve their operational and sustainability goals,” said Ecolab President and CEO Christophe Beck. “We equip our team with industry-leading training, technologies and programs to help ensure their success and ability to deliver measurable and meaningful results for our customers.”

To compile this year’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For list, Selling Power evaluated companies on four categories: compensation and benefits; sales culture; onboarding and sales enablement strategies; and sales training and coaching.   
        
“The companies who earned a spot on this year’s list have truly world-class sales organizations,” said Gerhard Gschwandtner, Selling Power magazine’s founder and publisher. “In addition to providing superior onboarding and ongoing sales training, they quickly pivoted their strategy to give their sales reps the tools and skills they needed to succeed in today’s digital, remote selling environment.”

The 2021 list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For is available at www.sellingpower.com.

About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com
  
Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.  

About Selling Power
In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales vice presidents since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity Enewsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. www.sellingpower.com        

Contact:
Roman Blahoski
651-250-4724
MediaRelations@Ecolab.com

(ECL-C)





