EcoAct drives the new pan-industry Eco Rating scheme for mobile phones

EcoAct, an Atos company, works together with Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, Telia Company and Vodafone on new consumer labelling to identify more sustainable mobile phones

Madrid July 7, 2021 - EcoAct, an Atos company, manages and orchestrates the Eco Rating project, a new pan-industry labelling scheme recently initiated by five of Europe’s leading mobile operators. The Eco Rating label will help consumers identify and compare the most sustainable mobile phones and encourage manufacturers to reduce the environmental impact of their devices in terms of production, use, transport, and disposal.

The coordination support provided by EcoAct ranges from the definition of governance and communication protocols, through the management of calendars and budgets, to the creation of materials that facilitate working sessions and promote ideation and decision-making, all from a sustainable perspective.

As leader in international sustainability consultancy and project developer, EcoAct provides the methodology of the Eco Rating label and drives the collaborative process to facilitate the development of Eco Rating and its path to be a global standard for all mobile devices.

The Eco Rating initiative has been conjointly created by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica (operating under the O2 and Movistar brands), Telia Company and Vodafone to provide consistent and accurate information at retail on the environmental impact of producing, using, transporting and disposing of smartphones and feature phones.  Eco Rating will enable operators and their customers to encourage a wider rating of phones and respond to the demand for more sustainable electronics.

A range of new consumer phones from 16 mobile phone brands will be assessed by the Eco Rating initiative, with others expected to be announced in the future. Launch partners include Bullitt Group – Home of CAT and Motorola rugged phones, Doro, HMD Global - Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, MobiWire, Motorola / Lenovo, OnePlus, OPPO, Samsung Electronics, TCL / Alcatel, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

Starting in June 2021, the mobile operators began to introduce the distinct Eco Rating labelling at points of sale across 24 countries1 in Europe. Customers can learn more about the initiative and see how the rating is calculated by visiting www.ecoratingdevices.com.

Following a detailed assessment, each mobile phone handset will be given an overall Eco Rating score out of a maximum of 100 points to signal the environmental performance of the device across its entire life cycle. The Eco Rating label will also highlight five key aspects of mobile device sustainability, providing additional information about durability, repairability, recyclability, climate efficiency and resource efficiency.

