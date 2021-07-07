checkAd

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Host Conference Call on Its Second Quarter 2021 Results

RUTLAND, Vt., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (877) 838-4153 or for international participants (720) 545-0037 at least 10 minutes before start time. The Conference ID is 778 2866 for the call and the replay.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 778 2866).

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.





