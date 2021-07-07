checkAd

Sky Mining Treasure and Fast-Charging for Your EV

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

Video Interview with SNN Network and US Nuclear

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear (OTCQB: UCLE) was recently hosted on SNN Network, where CEO Bob Goldstein discusses the company’s key highlights in the last 12 months, progress on selling drones to FEMA and state health departments, revenue performance, and investments into Grapheton and Solar System Resources. 

Link to the interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5VPQMWn5Y4

Summary of the interview: 

Robert Kraft:
This is Robert Kraft and I'm your host on SNN Network. And joining me right now is Bob Goldstein, the chairman and CEO of U.S. Nuclear Corp. The symbol is UCLE on the OTCQB.

Bob, good to see you. How are you doing?

Bob Goldstein:
Doing fine, it’s great to see you.

Robert Kraft:
It's great to have you on. So last time we had you on was about a year ago. We published that last interview on May 21, 2020. Your company has come out with a number of announcements, news, and a recent investment or five percent stake in a solar mining company. We have a lot to cover today, Bob. So, what were some of the key highlights in the last 12 months?

Bob Goldstein:
So, lots going on. We survived 2020, it is great to be done with that. We're moving ahead and we're getting a lot of traction with our different products. We are making good progress with selling drones to FEMA and state health departments. Our drones are instrumented. As you know, drones are not just for kids and tourists anymore. They're for getting data. But not very many people know that you can put more than a camera on them. We install radiation, chemical, and biological sensors to check our borders, prevent smuggling, respond quickly and intelligently to fires, emergencies, find and remediate industrial contaminates, and things like that.

Moving on to our investments, we own a 40% stake in Grapheton, which is a smart startup based in San Diego, CA. They have just amazing patents, and are developing exciting products, especially in the capacitor field. Capacitors store electrical energy, which sounds sort of nerdy. But if you think about it, it takes eight hours to charge your Tesla to full charge. And that's because they've got batteries.

Batteries can't take a charge very quickly. And of course, you need an awful lot of electricity stored in that battery to make your car go. Everybody knows the battery’s purpose is to store electrical energy. But not everybody knows that batteries are not our only choice. Did you know that electrical energy can also be stored in capacitors? Capacitors can be filled up, and then they can deliver their charge. Think about the charging station for your Tesla. Now if you had a capacitor bank in the charging station, you could fill up the capacitors and then you could download that energy to a capacitor bank in an EV.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sky Mining Treasure and Fast-Charging for Your EV Video Interview with SNN Network and US Nuclear Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - US Nuclear (OTCQB: UCLE) was recently hosted on SNN Network, where CEO Bob Goldstein discusses the company’s key highlights in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus