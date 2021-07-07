Sky Mining Treasure and Fast-Charging for Your EV

Summary of the interview:

Robert Kraft:

This is Robert Kraft and I'm your host on SNN Network. And joining me right now is Bob Goldstein, the chairman and CEO of U.S. Nuclear Corp. The symbol is UCLE on the OTCQB.

Bob, good to see you. How are you doing?



Bob Goldstein:

Doing fine, it’s great to see you.



Robert Kraft:

It's great to have you on. So last time we had you on was about a year ago. We published that last interview on May 21, 2020. Your company has come out with a number of announcements, news, and a recent investment or five percent stake in a solar mining company. We have a lot to cover today, Bob. So, what were some of the key highlights in the last 12 months?



Bob Goldstein:

So, lots going on. We survived 2020, it is great to be done with that. We're moving ahead and we're getting a lot of traction with our different products. We are making good progress with selling drones to FEMA and state health departments. Our drones are instrumented. As you know, drones are not just for kids and tourists anymore. They're for getting data. But not very many people know that you can put more than a camera on them. We install radiation, chemical, and biological sensors to check our borders, prevent smuggling, respond quickly and intelligently to fires, emergencies, find and remediate industrial contaminates, and things like that.

Moving on to our investments, we own a 40% stake in Grapheton, which is a smart startup based in San Diego, CA. They have just amazing patents, and are developing exciting products, especially in the capacitor field. Capacitors store electrical energy, which sounds sort of nerdy. But if you think about it, it takes eight hours to charge your Tesla to full charge. And that's because they've got batteries.

Batteries can't take a charge very quickly. And of course, you need an awful lot of electricity stored in that battery to make your car go. Everybody knows the battery’s purpose is to store electrical energy. But not everybody knows that batteries are not our only choice. Did you know that electrical energy can also be stored in capacitors? Capacitors can be filled up, and then they can deliver their charge. Think about the charging station for your Tesla. Now if you had a capacitor bank in the charging station, you could fill up the capacitors and then you could download that energy to a capacitor bank in an EV.