Artelo Biosciences to Present at the 2021 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on July 14th

2021 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST / 12:00 p.m. PST

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/artl/2425233

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that target lipid signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the San Diego-based company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

