Vemanti Group’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Announces Pilot Launch Of Its USD-Pegged Stablecoin

IRVINE, Calif, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc.’s (OTCQB:VMNT) (“Vemanti”) wholly-owned subsidiary, Vemanti Digital, Ltd. (collectively, the “Company”), announced today the launch of the Vemanti Dollar (“USDV”), an ERC-20 1:1 USD-pegged stablecoin, to registered early adopters. General roll-out plans are set to begin later this month in preparation for onboarding additional large-scale volume. USDV is one of the first stablecoins of its kind to be issued by an SEC reporting company.

USDV initially follows Ethereum ERC-20 standards with plans to rapidly expand into other blockchain networks. It holds a distinct advantage over all other tokens, such that it allows for blockchain ledger security without the price volatility of traditional cryptocurrencies, as well as operating with full regulatory compliance. USDV can be adopted easily by all commercial institutions that wish to process stablecoin as a form of payment within their own ecosystems.

Designed to be fast, low-cost, and borderless, the USDV stablecoin plans to provide the following use cases to individuals and businesses:

  • Payments & Remittances
  • Payroll
  • Settlement
  • Lending & Trading
  • Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications
  • Escrow services
  • Alternative banking services

Owners of USDV stablecoin can easily redeem it for USD or 150+ global currencies from anywhere in the world through SWIFT wires. Users of the USDV stablecoin can also access a multi-token wallet that allows for convenient management of USDV and other major digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, USDT, and more. The wallet is equipped with multi-layer authentication security and technology, as well as the following planned features:

  • Staking
  • Credit lines
  • Buying, selling, and trading various digital assets
  • Crypto escrow
  • E-voucher

Tan Tran, CEO of the Company, commented, “The launch of USDV will be a watershed moment for Vemanti as we look to aggressively gain footprint in the digital payments and money transfer markets. By addressing transparency and trust issues inherent in other stablecoins, we believe we are well positioned for rapid expansion and high-volume user adoption, which will create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

For more news and updates, shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to follow @Vemanti on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Vemanti).

About Vemanti Group, Inc.

Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VMNT) is a technology-driven company that seeks to become active in high-growth and emerging markets. The Company’s mission is to advance financial inclusion for the unbanked, underbanked consumers and businesses of the world. It is focused on building a financial ecosystem based on innovative fintech and blockchain applications. To learn more about VMNT, visit www.vemanti.com.

