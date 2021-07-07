Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Patient Randomization in XEN1101 Phase 2b “X-TOLE” Clinical Trial and Announces Upcoming Investor Webinar with Leading Epilepsy Key Opinion Leaders

Webinar to be broadcast live on Monday, July 12, 2021 beginning at 10 am ET

BURNABY, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today provided an update on its ongoing XEN1101 Phase 2b “X-TOLE” clinical trial, announcing that randomization of 326 patients was completed in late June. Based on completion of patient randomization, Xenon anticipates topline results from the Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial in late September to mid-October 2021.

Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce that patient randomization in our XEN1101 Phase 2b “X-TOLE” clinical trial is complete. Given the strong screening at the end of the recruitment period, we randomized more patients than the 300 originally planned, and we look forward to topline data in late September to mid-October. In advance of these results, we have invited two leading key opinion leaders in the epilepsy space – Dr. Jacqueline French and Dr. Michael Rogawski – to join us for a webinar to discuss XEN1101, the X-TOLE clinical trial, and the broader focal epilepsy landscape.”