Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony of New Buy America Assembly Facility in Washington

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 14:31  |  14   |   |   

Ceremony to be Attended by Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and Roman Cornell, President of ABC Companies, Vicinity's U.S. Distribution Partner

Washington State Assembly Facility Slated to Open in 1H 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(NASDAQ:VEV)(FSE:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor," "VMC" or the "Company") (formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, will host a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on the Company's new "Buy America compliant" vehicle assembly facility in Ferndale, Washington on Friday, July 9, 2021.

The new facility will be the Company's first U.S. assembly plant for Vicinity Motor Corp.'s growing line of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles. The property is located near the Company's Aldergrove, British Columbia, Canada Headquarters with easy access to port, rail and truck shipping and receiving facilities. Operations at the facility will include Buy America compliant assembly, pre-delivery inspections, research and development, as well as general technical work and servicing. The facility is expected to begin operation in the first half of 2022.

William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp., will lead the groundbreaking event. He will be joined by employees, state and local government officials including Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, and Roman Cornell, President ABC Companies, Vicinity's U.S. distribution partner.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 AM Pacific Time at 5354 Pacific Fern Dr, Ferndale, WA 98248, USA.

"We would like to extend an open invitation to customers and individuals interested in Vicinity and the future of sustainable public transit to join us at this ceremony," said Trainer. "The day will mark the commencement of construction on our new U.S. assembly plant which will grow our production for Buy America compliant production for our Vicinity™ line of buses. We will also be making this the new home to support our newly announced industrial electric truck line starting with the VMC 1200. We have designed the facility with flexibility and expansion in mind to deliver up to 1000 vehicles a year.

