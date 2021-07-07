checkAd

SFLMaven Announces June 2021 Sales Grew 125% to $1.0 Million

Robust June Auction Results Drive 125% Year-over-Year Sales Increase

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced that eBay auction sales in June 2021 grew to over $955,000 spanning 975 products sold, a 125% increase as compared to the same year-ago period.

The continued robust auction results were primarily driven by strong sales in the weekly "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event on the widely followed SFL Maven eBay store. SFLMaven received 35.2 million impressions on its listings in the month, driving 364,284 page views. The largest item sold in the month was a Patek Philippe watch, which sold for $10,900.

"We saw continued auction strength in June - grossing another ~$1 million month - with healthy year-over-year growth and encouraging bidding dynamics driving a clear path to profitability," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven. "As we continue to grow through a combination of auction listings growth, expansion to new platforms and targeted potential acquisitions, I believe we are well positioned to achieve profitability this year. I look forward to further success in the months ahead as we expand listing visibility to exciting new markets."

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.sflmaven.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

Public Relations Contact:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman 
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
SFLM@mzgroup.us 
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654285/SFLMaven-Announces-June-2021-Sales-G ...




Disclaimer

