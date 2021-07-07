checkAd

Classworx Announces Upcoming Event with Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson of ADM Endeavors Inc on Monday July 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx™, is excited to announce an upcoming interview with Marc Johnson, CEO and Chairman of ADM Endeavors Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ).

To reserve a spot in the live Zoom interview with Marc Johnson of ADM Endeavors Inc please click here. The event is taking place on July 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST. We will be discussing various subsidiaries of ADM Endeavors Inc.

Foto: Accesswire

Classworx™ is the leading community for virtual instructors and others offering Zoom events to list their events on Classworx. Classworx provides a place for instructors, performers, and professionals to host live events via Zoom and earn money from attendees via Stripe. Anyone can use the ClassWorx platform to host classes, seminars, events, one-on-one training sessions and more to earn a living remotely. Instructors join Classworx, set up their profile, link their Zoom and Stripe Accounts and post their class or event schedule for attendees to find. During setup, instructors have the ability to include pictures, a video, a bio and their schedule that displays upcoming classes. Instructors are also able to offer free events if they choose to do so.

Foto: Accesswire

In addition to instructors and students, Classworx™ is also offering its services to anyone including individuals, businesses, musicians, celebrities and athletes who want to communicate in a virtual setting, or to create their own profiles and provide visitors information of when they will be virtually available and what they will be covering during those times.

Foto: Accesswire

ClassWorx™ has an upcoming interview with ADM Endeavors Inc. CEO and Chairman Marc Johnson. The event, Classworx, Inc. Interview with ADM Endeavors Inc. ADMQ Chairman CEO Marc Johnson, will take place on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST. The interview is scheduled to last approximately 30 minutes and will cover various subsidiaries of ADM Endeavors Inc.

The interview is available at no cost to attendees. Reserve your spot here.

Classworx™ offers interviews through Zoom. To request an interview package, please contact Classworx at 470-448-4734 or by email at classworx@classworx.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Chill-N-Out Cryotherapy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Classworx Announces Upcoming Event with Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson of ADM Endeavors Inc on Monday July 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
IotaComm Announces New Independent Board of Directors
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Blonder Tongue Announces Forgiveness of CARES Act PPP Loan
Pure Cycle Reports Third Quarter Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
GenTech Holdings, Inc. to Acquire Unique Children’s Supplement Brand “Nature Soothie”
Global Self Storage Extends and Increases Revolving Credit Facility to $15 Million
FingerMotion's Xunlian Tianxia Technology Collaboration with Happy Life Insurance Spurs Innovative ...
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CORRECTION: RushNet Inc. with Acquisition Target heliosDX Release Preliminary 2nd Quarter Results
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21
29.06.21
22.06.21
08.06.21