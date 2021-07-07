Harris Williams Advises Tachyon Communication Services on its Sale to NextEdge, a Bow River Capital Portfolio Company

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised SBS Services Holdings, LLC (doing business as Tachyon Communication Services; Tachyon), a portfolio company of MSouth Equity Partners (MSouth), on its merger with NEN Holdings, LLC (doing business as NextEdge Networks and Modus; NextEdge), a portfolio company of Bow River Capital (Bow River). Tachyon is a leading provider of wireless and wireline infrastructure services across the telecommunications field services industry going to market through four affiliates, NIS, Source Broadband, Summitt Cellular and Towersource. The transaction was led by Drew Spitzer, Matt White, Greg Waller, Thomas Saunders, and Kel Wilburn of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“We continue to see increased interest in the telecommunications sector. Investors are looking for innovative ways to capitalize on the buildout of 5G technology, and Tachyon’s market leadership and ability to successfully scale emerging telecommunications technologies created a unique opportunity for NextEdge and Bow River to tap into the ongoing buildout and add meaningful scale to their existing footprint,” said Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“The sale of Tachyon adds to the robust momentum we are seeing in the telecom services sector and further complements our strong resume of advising market leaders in the space,” added Drew Spitzer, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We look forward to watching the combined growth of Tachyon and NextEdge as these two great businesses continue to deploy leading telecom services capabilities for both regional and national customers across the network infrastructure lifecycle.”

“Chris Amato, CEO of Tachyon, and his team have assembled an impressive platform, and we are excited about the potential that a combination between these two market leaders will bring to the evolving telecom market,” added Greg Waller, a director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the teams at Tachyon and MSouth on this transaction, as well as with the teams at NextEdge and Bow River.”

Tachyon is based in Norcross, Georgia and provides design, construction, optimization and maintenance services for owners and operators of fiber and wireless network infrastructure. The company's principal market includes the Southeastern United States, with targeted customer programs in surrounding regions. Tachyon serves as a prime contractor to several blue-chip customers and is well-positioned to address the increased need for communications infrastructure, driven by rapidly expanding wired and mobile broadband data consumption. The combination of both businesses creates a coast-to-coast turnkey telecommunications service provider of unique scale and capability.