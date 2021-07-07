checkAd

Harris Williams Advises Tachyon Communication Services on its Sale to NextEdge, a Bow River Capital Portfolio Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 14:39  |  59   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised SBS Services Holdings, LLC (doing business as Tachyon Communication Services; Tachyon), a portfolio company of MSouth Equity Partners (MSouth), on its merger with NEN Holdings, LLC (doing business as NextEdge Networks and Modus; NextEdge), a portfolio company of Bow River Capital (Bow River). Tachyon is a leading provider of wireless and wireline infrastructure services across the telecommunications field services industry going to market through four affiliates, NIS, Source Broadband, Summitt Cellular and Towersource. The transaction was led by Drew Spitzer, Matt White, Greg Waller, Thomas Saunders, and Kel Wilburn of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“We continue to see increased interest in the telecommunications sector. Investors are looking for innovative ways to capitalize on the buildout of 5G technology, and Tachyon’s market leadership and ability to successfully scale emerging telecommunications technologies created a unique opportunity for NextEdge and Bow River to tap into the ongoing buildout and add meaningful scale to their existing footprint,” said Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“The sale of Tachyon adds to the robust momentum we are seeing in the telecom services sector and further complements our strong resume of advising market leaders in the space,” added Drew Spitzer, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We look forward to watching the combined growth of Tachyon and NextEdge as these two great businesses continue to deploy leading telecom services capabilities for both regional and national customers across the network infrastructure lifecycle.”

“Chris Amato, CEO of Tachyon, and his team have assembled an impressive platform, and we are excited about the potential that a combination between these two market leaders will bring to the evolving telecom market,” added Greg Waller, a director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the teams at Tachyon and MSouth on this transaction, as well as with the teams at NextEdge and Bow River.”

Tachyon is based in Norcross, Georgia and provides design, construction, optimization and maintenance services for owners and operators of fiber and wireless network infrastructure. The company's principal market includes the Southeastern United States, with targeted customer programs in surrounding regions. Tachyon serves as a prime contractor to several blue-chip customers and is well-positioned to address the increased need for communications infrastructure, driven by rapidly expanding wired and mobile broadband data consumption. The combination of both businesses creates a coast-to-coast turnkey telecommunications service provider of unique scale and capability.

Seite 1 von 3


PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises Tachyon Communication Services on its Sale to NextEdge, a Bow River Capital Portfolio Company Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised SBS Services Holdings, LLC (doing business as Tachyon Communication Services; Tachyon), a portfolio company of MSouth Equity Partners (MSouth), on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Holley and Empower Ltd. to Discuss Business Combination
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21
29.06.21
28.06.21
23.06.21
Harris Williams Advises JM Swank on its Pending Sale to Brenntag
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21
16.06.21
15.06.21
14.06.21
08.06.21