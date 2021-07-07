Jackpot's Largest Customer Resumes Sailings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3)(Berlin:LVH3) is pleased to announce that its largest customer, Carnival …

The ramp up toward regular sailings from Miami, the world's largest cruise ship port, also signals the re-start of gaming activity on cruise ships. Jackpot Blitz™ electronic table games (ETGs) are installed aboard many of these ships and have generated revenues for Jackpot.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3)(Berlin:LVH3) is pleased to announce that its largest customer, Carnival Corporation & plc, kicked off its first cruise in almost 16 months from the Port of Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World, on July 4 with the departure of the Carnival Horizon.

Jackpot Digital CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "the resumption of sailings by our largest customer is meaningful and we expect an immediate and positive revenue impact for our Company. We are emerging from a challenging year when ships and their casinos were closed. A return to business with our at-sea customers will complement Jackpot's aggressive land-based expansion plans. Since receiving GLI certification, the Company has experienced increased interest in its ETGs from regulated land-based casinos."

The Company has positioned itself as a leading provider of ETGs on cruise ships around the world including leading brands such as Carnival, Princess, Costa and Virgin Voyages. This winter, the Company is also scheduled to begin installations aboard Royal Caribbean vessels.

Jackpot's recent acquisition of key assets from 52 Gaming LLC have also added Holland America and P&O Australia to its roster of customers.

In addition to the Miami departures, many more ships are scheduled to depart from multiple ports as the cruise ship industry moves toward resuming normal operations.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, expectations, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, Shareholders and Investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: