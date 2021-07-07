checkAd

Foresight 4 VCT plc - AGM Statement

Foresight 4 VCT Plc

AGM Statement

The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc announces that at the AGM held on 7 July 2021 all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against
1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts 12,120,256 (99.46%) 65,535 (0.54%)
2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 10,530,709 (88.43%) 1,377,459 (11.57%)
3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 10,376,205 (87.43%) 1,492,239 (12.57%)
4 - To re-elect Simon Jamieson as director  10,851,601 (90.22%) 1,176,673 (9.78%)
5 - To elect Gaynor Coley as director  10,876,048 (97.19%) 314,004 (2.81%)
6 - To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration 11,573,521 (95.77%) 511,426 (4.23%)
7 - Authority to Allot Shares 10,919,855 (89.77%) 1,244,398 (10.23%)
8 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights 10,166,270 (85.58%) 1,712,820 (14.42%)
9 - Market Purchases of Own Shares 10,567,683 (87.22%) 1,548,779 (12.78%)
10 - Cancellation of Share Premium 11,409,618 (97.62%) 278,333 (2.38%)
11 – To adopt the new Articles of Association 11,346,013 (96.30%) 435,490 (3.70%)

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181





Disclaimer

