Orbit International’s Electronics Group Reports Second Quarter Bookings in Excess of $3,250,000

Power Group’s VPX Orders Through June 30, 2021 Exceed VPX Bookings for All of 2020

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Electronics Group (“OEG”), reported bookings in excess of $3,250,000 for the second quarter of 2021. Deliveries for certain of these orders have already commenced and are expected to continue through the third quarter of 2022.



Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report that orders for the OEG exceeded $3,250,000 for the second quarter of 2021. These orders included approximately $770,000 for a display used on several aircraft programs and over $730,000 in orders received by our Q-Vio Corp. subsidiary for its displays used for both defense and industrial applications. Our sales teams for the OEG are working on several new and follow-on opportunities that we hope will result in comparable bookings for the third and fourth quarters although the timing of the receipt of these awards, particularly from our military customers can be subject to delay.”