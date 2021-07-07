Orbit International’s Electronics Group Reports Second Quarter Bookings in Excess of $3,250,000
Power Group’s VPX Orders Through June 30, 2021 Exceed VPX Bookings for All of 2020
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Electronics Group
(“OEG”), reported bookings in excess of $3,250,000 for the second quarter of 2021. Deliveries for certain of these orders have already commenced and are expected to continue through the third
quarter of 2022.
Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report that orders for the OEG exceeded $3,250,000 for the second quarter of 2021. These orders included approximately $770,000 for a display used on several aircraft programs and over $730,000 in orders received by our Q-Vio Corp. subsidiary for its displays used for both defense and industrial applications. Our sales teams for the OEG are working on several new and follow-on opportunities that we hope will result in comparable bookings for the third and fourth quarters although the timing of the receipt of these awards, particularly from our military customers can be subject to delay.”
Binder added, “We are also encouraged that in June 2021 our Power Group (“OPG”) received additional orders, utilizing its VPX technology, that resulted in total orders through June 30, 2021, exceeding VPX orders for the entire 2020 year. We believe we are still at the forefront of this technology and that our VPX opportunities will be the driver of future revenue growth for this segment of our business. However, our increase in VPX power supply bookings continue to be offset by weak bookings from our commercial division. Many of our commercial customers are in the recovery stage resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and we are hopeful that as the pandemic’s adverse effects subside, our commercial business will begin to improve.”
