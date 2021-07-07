Mountain Valley MD Announces Results From Cold Chain Storage Evaluation of Novel Quicksome Technology

The controlled cold chain evaluation was the Company’s first attempt at assessing the ability of a thin Quicksome desiccated liposome layer of Trivalent Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine (tIPV), using a method of preservation in a vial for five days of exposure at 40 degrees Celsius and then reconstituted for injection at the point of administration.

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ MVMD ”) (CSE: MVMD) (FRA:20MP) (OTCQB: MVMDF) is pleased to announce the results of its recent controlled cold chain evaluation of the Company’s Quicksome desiccated liposome technology.

CONTROLLED COLD CHAIN TESTING RESULTS:

The trivalent IPV stability evaluation was conducted to assess the preservation application of MVMD’s Quicksome technology after 5 days exposure to 40 degrees Celsius. Trivalent IPV is composed of three serotypes of inactivated polioviruses.

IPV serotype two – achieved 100% preservation and stability.

IPV serotypes one and three achieved 50% preservation and stability.

The 100% preservation and stability of IPV serotype two exceeds the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline temperature requirements for all three defined vaccine management categories* including traditional cold chain between +2°C and +8°C, Extended Controlled Temperature Conditions (ECTC) above +8°C for a specified number of days to support vaccine distribution, and Controlled Temperature Chain (CTC) where the vaccine must be able to tolerate ambient temperatures of at least +40°C for a minimum of 3 days.

IPV serotypes one and three will be the focus of the next phase of evaluation the Company will conduct by focusing on lowering residual moisture content, achieving more robust liposomal protection, and faster drying of the mixture within the vial. The Company’s objective is to achieve full CTC compliance at 40°C for tIPV polio vaccines in a vial format that can be reconstituted at the point of administration for injection and is immediately commencing this work.

As announced in the Company’s news release dated June 24, 2021, MVMD has formally entered into a two-year collaborative research agreement with the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The collaborative research agreement will support the continuation of research, development, and evaluation of the Company’s Quicksome controlled cold chain technology.

“The validation of Mountain Valley MD’s Quicksome technology supports our exploration around the ability to transport and store the polio vaccine outside of the traditional cold chain system,” stated Mike Farber, Director of Life Sciences for Mountain Valley MD. “While we will immediately pursue our goal of 100% preservation of trivalent IPV, our initial preservation achievement of IPV serotype two we believe is a proxy that we can apply to other vaccines in the future.”