How Increasing Growth of E-Commerce Has Aided in Growth in Digital Promotional Media and Video Content

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With all the new streaming services and the increased use of digital marketing content, video production services market has been steadily rising. The growing role of video marketing in digital marketing strategies is a key factor behind the evolving needs for video production services. Over the past few years, such services are gathering among brands who want to use animation to promote. Access to cutting-edge equipment, flexibility, and camera skills are a few of the foremost business propositions fueling the demand for video production services. Providers of video production services are also meticulous about the audience for a powerful storyboarding. Growing demand for compelling video contents among corporates is a crucial trend expected to shape the contours of the video production services market. Demand for video editing service has also risen among corporate consumers. Players in the market are leaning on diversifying their portfolio of services in order to meet wide range of demands in the market. They are adopting advances camera technologies, such as 4K. One of the skills that has been attracting attention of providers of video production services are honing in digital marketing expertise. Another skill set that providers are giving increased attention is animations. The demand for event videos has also witnessed a marked increase over the past few years. Active Companies in the markets today include Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA), DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

Video production services providers create digital video content as per end-user requirement. Increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, availability of low-cost smartphones, and increasing internet penetration are some of the key factors accelerating the video production services market globally. A report from Transparency Market Research said that: "Increasing internet penetration and adoption of smartphones are major factors accelerating the demand for new video content. In 2018, approximately 58.8% of the total world population used the internet wherein North America accounted for dominating position in the internet penetration rate. Increasing number of internet users are replacing cable TV with over-the-top media services, which increases the demand for new video content, subsequently accelerating the video production services market. In addition, the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets has increased the digital platform subscriber base which raises the demand for digital video content, spurring the growth of the video production services market. The promotional video segment is expected to expand with the highest CAGR during the next few years. The increasing trend of e-commerce has accelerated the demand for digital promotional videos which helps companies to engage customers."