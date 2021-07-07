CBMJ's Revenue Grows 96% YTD, Reporting $1.827M Through June of 2021, in Addition to Achieving Its First Ever Quarterly Sales Exceeding $1.0M

Powder Springs, GA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBMJ Inc. (OTC: CBMJ), through its operating subsidiary DeDonato Enterprises LLC and its recently acquired business Patriot Depot, is reporting record revenue of $1.827M for the first six months of 2021. This compares to revenue of $932K for the same period in 2020, a 96% increase.

The primary drivers of growth came from product sales of the company's flagship e-commerce site Store.flagandcross.com which accounted for 49% of total quarterly revenue. Patriot Depot’s product income www.patriotdepot.com came in at 29% despite only being fully operational for 75% of the month.

The balance of revenue came from CBMJs' email database, client consulting services, advertising revenue from news media and partner web pages, along with coffee and cigar sales.

"The month of June saw the highest revenue in company history coming in at $452K. Equally as important, preliminary net income margins came in around 8%," stated CBMJ CEO Mark Schaftlein.

President Brandon Vallorani commented: "The integration of the Patriot Depot team has gone exceedingly well and our goal of achieving 7.0M in revenue over the next 12 months is clearly within reach. Our goal for the remainder of the year is to produce revenue exceeding $500K per month while achieving 10% Net margins."

Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism e-commerce sites Store.FlagandCross.com , www.thrashercoffee.com , MilitaryGradeCoffee.com , and www.valloranicigars.com continue to drive product sales while additional news websites, www.patriotdepot.com FlagAndCross.com , and http://constitution.com/ are poised to contribute additional ad revenue in 2021.

The Company also confirmed that it has plans this year to increase the distribution of its CEO’s television show “The Schaftlein Report” www.schaftleinreport.com , which focuses on political and economic issues of the day and provides a roster of more than 40 guest commentators a forum to express their views.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Marketing Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, CBMJ operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of over 12 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com , and www.militarygradecoffee.com . The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at http://constitution.com/ . In addition, CBMJ operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/ , www.valloranicigars.com , and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/ . CBMJ now also owns the increasingly popular TV, radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst and political commentator Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com . These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

Mark Schaftlein

877-704-6773