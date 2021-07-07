BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) Announces GoAskJay as New Workplace Banking Partner

Collaboration Marks GoAskJay’s First Digital Banking Platform Offering to its Approximately Three Million Users in the U.S.

Radnor, PA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced GoAskJay, a direct-to-consumer insurance & financial marketplace tailored for any stage of your life or business, as a new Workplace Banking platform partner. BM Technologies’ (BMTX) Workplace Banking is a financial wellness service that offers innovative banking products to employees.

This collaboration marks GoAskJay’s first digital banking product offering, which will be available to its approximately three million users in the U.S. GoAskJay offers services that are both customized and bundled, which meet the needs of its customers and become embedded in their lives. The Workplace Banking platform will become part of the bundles offered to further help users successfully manage their finances. These types of partnerships can help employers retain their talent, since they are supporting their employees’ needs. COVID-19 has made employees more attentive to benefits with 70% planning to spend extra time reviewing voluntary benefit choices. The collaborations are also beneficial by helping insurtech companies grow their customer base and fintechs grow their revenue and provide additional services to customers.*

“It is exciting to announce our partnership with another female-led company in the financial services industry,” stated Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (BMTX). “Our two companies both feel that wellbeing is important and it starts with financial health and wellness. Through this collaboration, many more Americans will have access to our financially-empowering, customer-centric banking platform.”

“BM Technologies’ (BMTX) Workplace Banking offers many innovative banking solutions that we felt were important to our users,” stated Uni Yost, CEO/Founder of GoAskJay. “After vetting many platforms on the market, we decided that this collaboration would help our customers the most because of our joint dedication to financial wellness.”

BM Technologies’ (BMTX) Workplace Banking platform includes the following banking and financial wellness services: Workplace Checking Account, Workplace Savings Account, robust banking app, generous interest, early payday, access to over 55,000 fee-free Allpoint ATMs, built-in money management tools, personalized financial coaching, a financial wellness assessment, virtual webinars and interactive tools, among other helpful resources.