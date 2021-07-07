Kingstone Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it will hold its 2021 Second Quarter …

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it will hold its 2021 Second Quarter financial results conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement is scheduled for release shortly after the stock markets close on the previous day, Thursday, August 12, 2021. The details of the conference call and webcast are as follows: