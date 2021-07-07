Support.com Joins Russell Microcap Index

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock …

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Support.com had been selected to join the Russell Microcap® Index, effective on June 28, 2021, according to the FTSE Russell website.

"Our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index represents an important milestone for the continued evolution of the company," said Lance Rosenzweig, CEO of Support.com. "We appreciate the added visibility this recognition brings within the broader investment community."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for global enterprise clients and top-tier businesses. Support.com's proven, omnichannel solutions have been specifically designed and optimized for the homesourcingSM environment, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores and first call resolution rates. The company efficiently meets changing client needs through its highly scalable, global network of home-based employees and secure, proprietary, cloud-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.support.com .

