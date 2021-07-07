SQID Technologies Limited - CFO Change

checkAd

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID) announces that Company Secretary, Mr Mark Pryn has replaced Mr Lee Horobin as Chief Financial Officer effective July 7, 2021. Mr Pryn is now Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

On January 18, 2021, the Company reported that it had accepted a Notice of Contract Termination from Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary, Mr Lee Horobin. The Contract Notice Period ended July 7, 2021.

The Board acknowledges Lee's contribution and wishes him well for his future endeavours.

On behalf of the board of directors.

For more information, please contact:

Athan Lekkas
Chairman and CEO
E: athan.lekkas@sqidpayments.com.au
Telephone: +61 3 8620 6400

SOURCE: SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED



