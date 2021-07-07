DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Manz AG reports to Annual General Meeting on positive business development in the course of focused growth strategy 07.07.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Profitable business development in 2020 and positive start in 2021 despite COVID 19 challenges

- Growth impulses particularly from the markets for battery production and e-mobility

- Management Board sees positive outlook for 2021 and beyond thanks to focused growth strategy in selected industries and sectors



Reutlingen, July 07, 2021 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, successfully held its 2021 Annual General Meeting today. As a result of the general restrictions caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, this year's Annual General Meeting was once again held virtually. At the time of voting, the presence of the represented share capital was 57.2%, all agenda items were approved with a large majority. In particular, the Supervisory Board was elected by the Annual General Meeting for further five years.

The Managing Board reported in detail on the positive developments in the 2020 fiscal year and the first quarter of 2021. Despite the numerous restrictions and challenges posed by COVID 19, Manz took advantage of the market dynamics in the battery manufacturing and e-mobility segments in particular. In this context, the company was able to convince numerous customers with production equipment for battery manufacturing as well as with assembly solutions around the electric powertrain.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "Our many years of expertise as a high-tech engineering company is not only met with great interest by our customers. Our clear focus is also perceived on the capital market - this was also reflected at this year's Annual General Meeting, among other things. We are of course very pleased about this and would like to thank all shareholders for their question submissions and their participation in the event!"