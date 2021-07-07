The Trade Desk Launches New Media Trading Platform for the Modern Marketer

The result of more than two years of product development, Solimar addresses key concerns for today’s marketers, including easy and secure onboarding of first-party data; the need to connect marketing performance to business growth goals; an increasingly cross channel digital media environment including the fast growing world of CTV; and a rising focus on digital identity.

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), today announced the launch of its new trading platform – Solimar – that will help marketers optimize their digital advertising campaigns across the open internet. Designed in response to a rapidly evolving digital marketing environment, Solimar enables marketers to unleash the power of their valuable first-party data, drive greater precision in their digital marketing campaigns, while advancing consumer-conscious privacy.

Major new features of Solimar include:

Advanced marketing and business goal setting that allows marketers to optimize campaigns more precisely with The Trade Desk’s advanced KOA AI tools.

Easy and secure onboard ramps for first-party advertiser data.

An advanced measurement marketplace that optimizes campaigns based on real-time performance.

A simplified and more powerful user experience that surfaces the strategic decisions critical to the success of a campaign.

“We are at an important moment in the evolution of digital advertising. Marketers are eager to address a wide range of emerging opportunities, from the once-in-a-generation shift in TV consumption, to proving the connection between their campaigns and business growth, and driving advances in consumer-conscious privacy,” said Jeff Green, Co-Founder and CEO, The Trade Desk. “And we are launching Solimar at this moment so that marketers can fully embrace those opportunities on the open internet. The transparent cross-channel precision and measurement capabilities of Solimar stand in strong contrast to the limitations of Walled Gardens.”

In a rapidly evolving identity environment, marketers increasingly want to activate their own first-party data – data they have gathered about their most loyal customers, often through a years or decades-long relationship. Solimar enables marketers to upload this data easily, and leverage advances in internet identity, such as Unified ID 2.0, in order to nurture more loyal customers. At the same time, other major first-party data owners, such as retailers and offsite measurement companies, are increasingly making their data available to advertisers in Solimar’s measurement marketplace. This enables advertisers to track the performance of their campaigns to actual consumer actions.

“Solimar is the result of more than two years of engineering work, and represents a breakthrough in surfacing the most important decisions for today’s marketers,” said Dave Pickles, Co-Founder and CTO, The Trade Desk. “That means traders can focus on their strategic priorities, and rely on Solimar to handle everything else. That’s because by adding planning and decisioning into every aspect of the buying cycle, Solimar acts on information in real-time, ensuring all decisions are data-driven. In this way, Solimar embodies everything I’ve learned about media buying over the last 15 years.”

The Trade Desk is unveiling Solimar at a launch event today in New York City, featuring Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk; Vinny Rinaldi, Executive Director, Head of Investment & Activation for GroupM’s Wavemaker; and Joy Robbins, Chief Revenue Officer for the Washington Post. The event will also be available via livestream.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005069/en/